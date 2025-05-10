Pol Lozano Injury: Out to face Leganes

Lozano (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Leganes, accoridng to manager Manolo Gonzalez, per Santi Olivan of Marca. "Pol doesn't make it to tomorrow's game, he has trained, but he's not feeling well, there are three games left and we don't want to take any risk with him."

Lozano will not be an option after an early exit in the club's last contest, with the undisclosed injury still too much. The good news is he has trained again, with the club taking the cautious route and making sure he is fully fit before a return. Alex Kral will likely see the start in his place, continuing in that spot until Lozano is fit.