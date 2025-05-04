Pol Lozano Injury: Taken off at halftime
Pol Lozano assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Betis. He was subbed off due to injury in the 46th minute.
Pol Lozano had to be pulled from the match at halftime with an injury. He had started six of the last seven matches in a row for Espanyol, collecting eight clearances, seven tackles and three chances created in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now