Pontus Almqvist Injury: Fit for Empoli meeting
Almqvist (thigh) "has returned to full training and will be available Saturday," coach Christian Chivu announced.
Almqvist will be back after being sidelined for one game because of a muscular issue. He'll provide depth in a few roles on the wings and up front. He has notched seven shots (one on target), one key pass, five crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (three won) in his past five appearances.
