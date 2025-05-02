Pontus Almqvist Injury: Ruled out for Como meeting

Almqvist "has a slight thigh problem, and we preferred not selecting him. He'll take some tests, as he's not 100 percent," coach Christian Chivu relayed.

Almqvist could potentially miss further matches depending on the results of the exams. He has fallen out of favor after a run of starts primarily due to a tactical switch and a suspension, logging just four minutes in the last two games. Dennis Man and Adrian Benedyczak will step in for him.