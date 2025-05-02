Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pontus Almqvist headshot

Pontus Almqvist Injury: Ruled out for Como meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Almqvist "has a slight thigh problem, and we preferred not selecting him. He'll take some tests, as he's not 100 percent," coach Christian Chivu relayed.

Almqvist could potentially miss further matches depending on the results of the exams. He has fallen out of favor after a run of starts primarily due to a tactical switch and a suspension, logging just four minutes in the last two games. Dennis Man and Adrian Benedyczak will step in for him.

Pontus Almqvist
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now