Pontus Almqvist News: Clears suspension

Almqvist completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Almqvist will be eligible to play against Juventus on Monday and will compete with a few defenders, Dennis Man, and Mateo Pellegrini, as he's versatile, and the coach recently tweaked the formation. He started in five of six matches before the suspension, notching eight shots (two on target), one key pass, six crosses (one accurate) and eight interceptions.