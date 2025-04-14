Fantasy Soccer
Pontus Almqvist headshot

Pontus Almqvist News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Almqvist completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Almqvist will be eligible to play against Juventus on Monday and will compete with a few defenders, Dennis Man, and Mateo Pellegrini, as he's versatile, and the coach recently tweaked the formation. He started in five of six matches before the suspension, notching eight shots (two on target), one key pass, six crosses (one accurate) and eight interceptions.

Pontus Almqvist
Parma
