Portu News: Delivers assist in draw

Portu assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Leganes.

Portu sent in a cross that led to the opening goal in the 54th minute of this match. He also created multiple chances for the second straight game. While that was an unusual start for him, the assist may be enough to keep him in contention with Yaser Asprilla and Arnaut Danjuma, both of whom haven't been very impressive in the last few weeks.