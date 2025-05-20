Portu News: Scores off bench in loss

Portu scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Real Sociedad.

Portu was brought midway through the second frame to replace Christian Stuani and needed just eight minutes to make an impact against his former club as he drew things level at 2-2 with an easy slot-in to the empty net. The attacker finally scored his first goal of the season after mightly struggling throughout the entire campaign and not being able to bring the same scoring punch off the bench he brought last year.