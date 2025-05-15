Prince-Osei Owusu News: Assists versus Columbus

Owusu assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Owusu assisted Luca Petrasso's opener in the 29th minute Wednesday, the only chance he created in the match. It marked his second assist of the season and his first since the first match of the season. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action.