Prince-Osei Owusu headshot

Prince-Osei Owusu News: Difference maker Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Owusu scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and six chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against New York City FC.

Owusu made the difference in the match, scoring a huge goal for Montreal to gift them their first goal of the season. He is still struggling to produce regularly for the team with just three goals in 12 appearances, having started all them while averaging just about two goals per contest.

Prince-Osei Owusu
CF Montreal
