Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rabby Nzingoula headshot

Rabby Nzingoula News: Makes four tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Nzingoula recorded four tackles (four won), one clearance and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 13th minute.

Nzingoula led Montpellier in tackles, but couldn't help his side avoid the road loss. The midfielder also won the most duels (12) among all players in the match. He did receive his 11th yellow card in 2024-25, though.

Rabby Nzingoula
Montpellier
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now