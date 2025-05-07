Rabby Nzingoula News: Makes four tackles in loss

Nzingoula recorded four tackles (four won), one clearance and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 13th minute.

Nzingoula led Montpellier in tackles, but couldn't help his side avoid the road loss. The midfielder also won the most duels (12) among all players in the match. He did receive his 11th yellow card in 2024-25, though.