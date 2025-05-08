Rabby Nzingoula News: Will miss clash against Nantes

Nzingoula is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Nzingoula will miss the final game of the season against Nantes on May. 17, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The midfielder has been a regular starter for Montpellier this season and his absence will need to be covered. Joris Chotard is expected to start in the midfield for that game.