Rafael Carioca Injury: Absent from training

Carioca has been sidelined in recent days due to an infection, according to the team's medical report.

Carioca will sit out the second leg against Cruz Azul in CONCACAF action and remain questionable for the subsequent Liga MX playoffs clash with Necaxa. The defensive midfielder is usually in contention for a starting spot with Romulo Zwarg, Juan Pablo Vigon and Bernardo Parra, with the former of those having the best chance of getting the nod.