Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael Carioca headshot

Rafael Carioca Injury: Absent from training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Carioca has been sidelined in recent days due to an infection, according to the team's medical report.

Carioca will sit out the second leg against Cruz Azul in CONCACAF action and remain questionable for the subsequent Liga MX playoffs clash with Necaxa. The defensive midfielder is usually in contention for a starting spot with Romulo Zwarg, Juan Pablo Vigon and Bernardo Parra, with the former of those having the best chance of getting the nod.

Rafael Carioca
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now