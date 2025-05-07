Rafael Carioca Injury: Out with muscular injury

Carioca will be excluded from Thursday's visit to Necaxa after picking up a muscle issue, Gilberto Galvan of Once Diario reports.

Carioca recovered from the infection that prevented him from playing in the CONCACAF semifinals but ended up suffering an injury whose severity remains unknown. The midfielder has logged only 15 minutes of league play since April 13, struggling to stay fully healthy. All of Romulo Zwarg, Juan Pablo Vigon and Bernardo Parra are potential beneficiaries of playing time while Carioca is sidelined.