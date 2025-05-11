Rafael Carioca News: On bench Sunday

Carioca (calf) is back as a bench option for Sunday's matchup against Necaxa.

Carioca will aim to get his first minutes since April 23, boosting his side's midfield power in a crucial game. He has been in and out of the lineup when available, and his most relevant contributions are 287 accurate passes, six chances created and six interceptions across 10 matches played (five starts) during the Clausura campaign. He'll contend with Romulo Zwarg and Juan Pablo Vigon for playing time in future rounds.