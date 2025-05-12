Rafael Leao News: Serves suspension
Leao completed a one-game ban in Friday's 3-1 win over Bologna.
Leao will likely be back in the XI against Roma on Sunday unless the coach opts to rotate the squad following the Coppa Italia final. He has scored twice in his last four appearances, tallying eight shots (five on target) and three key passes. He has had an attempt in eight consecutive outings, totaling 12 (six on target).
