Rafael Leao News: Strikes in Genoa game

Leao scored a goal to go with two shots (both on target) and one key pass and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's 2-1 win over Genoa.

Leao didn't start but was deployed early after Youssouf Fofana (foot) subbed off and was instrumental in a quick second-half rally, hitting the net from the middle of the box on a feed by Santiago Gimenez. He was also involved in the own goal. However, he'll miss Friday's game versus Bologna due to yellow-card accumulation. Joao Felix, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yunus Musah should enjoy an uptick in minutes as a result of his absence.