Rafael Navarro News: Continues strong run of orm

Navarro stood the ball up at the back post to setup Colorado's opening goal Saturday, though they would eventually fall 2-1 in a defeat at the hands of D.C. United. Over his last four appearances (four starts), the forward has created 10 chances while scoring twice and providing one assist. Through 11 total appearances (11 starts) in 2025, Navarro is averaging greater than one shot on target and one chance created per appearance.