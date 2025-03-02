Rafael Navarro News: Records brace

Navarro scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Dallas.

Colorado's 2025 season began on Feb. 23 at St. Louis, and Navarro struggled, failing to attempt any shots despite logging 90 minutes. Using the Rapids' next game Saturday, he redeemed himself. Navarro's 2025 season already includes a brace, which he barely recorded multiple of in what turned out to be an excellent 15-goal campaign.