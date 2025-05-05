Rafael News: Five saves for loss
Rafael registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Cabral faced seven shots and stopped five of them during Saturday's loss. It's a disappointing result, but not a shocking one as the team in front of him struggled to take control of the match. Limiting a rampant Vancouver attack to just a pair of goals was a decent showing for Cabral.
