Raheem Sterling headshot

Raheem Sterling News: Loan-locked Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Sterling is ineligible to play against his parent club while on loan.

Sterling isn't available for Sunday's clash with Chelsea as he's loan-locked. The winger got the start and played the full 90 against PSV in the Champions League, providing a pair of assists. The winger will now fall back to the sideline as he's loan-locked. Sterling will likely return to a depth role after the international break.

Raheem Sterling
Arsenal
More Stats & News
