Raheem Sterling News: Loan-locked Sunday
Sterling is ineligible to play against his parent club while on loan.
Sterling isn't available for Sunday's clash with Chelsea as he's loan-locked. The winger got the start and played the full 90 against PSV in the Champions League, providing a pair of assists. The winger will now fall back to the sideline as he's loan-locked. Sterling will likely return to a depth role after the international break.
