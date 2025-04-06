Raheem Sterling News: Provides assist in draw

Sterling assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Everton.

Sterling started in the Premier League for the first time since mid-February and made a strong impact in the attack. He set up Leandro Trossard's opening goal in the first half and recorded one shot. This was his second assist of the league season and his third in his last two starts across all competitions. He has not been a regular starter recently but could see minutes again Saturday against Brentford after missing the Champions League match due to suspension.