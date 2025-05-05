Fantasy Soccer
Ralph Priso headshot

Ralph Priso News: Assists on two chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Priso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Priso created a pair of chances and one of them ended up in the back of the net in a quiet, but efficient showing from midfield. Priso might not be the flashiest player in Vancouver early in the campaign, but he's produced some good performances and played a consistent role across all competitions.

Ralph Priso
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
