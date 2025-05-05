Ralph Priso News: Assists on two chances
Priso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.
Priso created a pair of chances and one of them ended up in the back of the net in a quiet, but efficient showing from midfield. Priso might not be the flashiest player in Vancouver early in the campaign, but he's produced some good performances and played a consistent role across all competitions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now