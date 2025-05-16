Ramiro Enrique News: Nets one in win

Enrique scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Charlotte FC.

Enrique entered the match as a sub for Luis Muriel in the 73rd minute and hardly took any time to make an impact, as he buried his first goal of the season with a shot from the center of the box in the 82nd minute of play. He now has a shot on target in back-to-back appearances and is up to three shots on target and four shots this season.