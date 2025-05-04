Fantasy Soccer
Ramiro News: Will serve suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Ramiro generated three tackles (zero won) and one interception in Saturday's 5-0 loss to San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Ramiro will serve a one match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season. He will also miss his first match of the year, starting all 11 games for Dallas, averaging about 2.3 tackles. In his absence, Patrickson Delgado could see a start in the attacking midfield against Salt Lake.

