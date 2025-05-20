Ramon Juarez News: Critical substitute performance

Ramon Juarez registered five clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Cruz Azul.

Ramon Juarez entered Sunday's semifinal fixture versus Cruz Azul for the final 18 minutes. During his brief time on the pitch, America took a one goal lead. His team-high five clearances thereafter help secure a victory and a berth in the Clausura final for America. The appearance will garner the defender consideration for selection for the final matchup of the season when America take-on Toluca in the two-leg final. Over his last 10 appearances (eight starts), Ramon Juarez has averaged 4.2 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per appearance.