Randal Kolo Muani News: Nets in Lazio tilt

Kolo Muani drew two fouls and scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Kolo Muani was active offensively until his side was in 11 men, paced it in shots, and hit the net with a relatively easy header after escaping a defender in the box. He has bagged two goals in the last three matches, which could keep him in the XI even though Dusan Vlahovic returned from injury in this one. He has posted eight shots (four on target), four key passes and one cross (zero accurate) in the last four matches.