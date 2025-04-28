Randal Kolo Muani News: Scores goal Sunday

Kolo Muani scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Monza.

Kolo Muani saw a second consecutive start Sunday, his first string of starts in three outings. He would also see his first goal in some time, finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute for his first goal since Feb. 7. The forward now has six goals and one assist in 12 league appearances since joining Juventus.