Randy Nteka Injury: Available against Getafe

Nteka (undisclosed) is available to face Getafe on Friday as he was not mentioned in the injury report by coach Inigo Perez during the press conference.

Nteka was forced off due to an injury against Atletico that turned out to be minor since he has trained fully all week and is available for Friday's game. He should return directly to the starting XI to lead the line but could see reduced playing time in upcoming fixtures with Sergio Camello back from injury (toe).