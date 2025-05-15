Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Randy Nteka headshot

Randy Nteka Injury: Back available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Nteka (knee) is back available for Thursday's clash against Betis, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference. "Randy is back with us too, he finished his rehabilitation the other day and will train with the group today."

Nteka is expected to be back available for Thursday's clash after recovering from his knee injury and training with the group on Wednesday. That said, it is unclear if he will be rushed back into the starting XI. He will be in contention with Adrian Embarba for a starting role as the striker.

Randy Nteka
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now