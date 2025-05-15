Randy Nteka Injury: Back available Thursday

Nteka (knee) is back available for Thursday's clash against Betis, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference. "Randy is back with us too, he finished his rehabilitation the other day and will train with the group today."

Nteka is expected to be back available for Thursday's clash after recovering from his knee injury and training with the group on Wednesday. That said, it is unclear if he will be rushed back into the starting XI. He will be in contention with Adrian Embarba for a starting role as the striker.