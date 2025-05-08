Randy Nteka Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Nteka (knee) will remain out for Friday's clash against Las Palmas due to injury, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference.

Nteka is dealing with knee problems and will miss a second consecutive game due to that issue. There is no precise timeline for his return and the extent of his injury has yet to be revealed. He has been a regular starter in the frontline for Rayo Vallecano so his absence is forcing a change with Adrian Embarba expected to start again on Friday.