Randy Nteka Injury: Sidelined for one month

Nteka has been diagnosed with a left hamstring tear and is expected to miss around four to five weeks, Union Rayo reports.

Nteka left Saturday's game against Sevilla in the first half, and the tests confirmed the worst possible outcome for the striker. This means Rayo will be thin upfront, as Sergio Camello (toe) and Raul de Tomas (illness) are also out. Sergi is likely to see the majority of the time as a striker in the upcoming two matches before the international break.