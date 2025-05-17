Rani Khedira News: Assist Saturday
Khedira assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus FC Augsburg.
Khedira had only his second goal contribution of the campaign Saturday, finding a late assist on Andrej Ilic's game-winning goal in the 94th minute. He ends his season seeing a better campaign than the 2023/24 season, notching one assist on 12 chances created and one goal on 14 shots in 32 appearances (31 starts).
