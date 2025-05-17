Fantasy Soccer
Rani Khedira News: Assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Khedira assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus FC Augsburg.

Khedira had only his second goal contribution of the campaign Saturday, finding a late assist on Andrej Ilic's game-winning goal in the 94th minute. He ends his season seeing a better campaign than the 2023/24 season, notching one assist on 12 chances created and one goal on 14 shots in 32 appearances (31 starts).

