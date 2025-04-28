Raoul Bellanova News: Productive versus Lecce despite early sub

Bellanova generated nine crosses (three accurate), two key passes, one clearance and four corners in 45 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Bellanova had a solid first half, motoring up and down the flank, pacing his side in deliveries, but the coach still pulled him early to deploy the more offensive-minded Juan Cuadrado. He has tallied multiple crosses in 12 straight appearances. He has recorded at least one key pass in the last three matches, totaling five, with two assists, and adding 14 crosses (our accurate) and five corners.