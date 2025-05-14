Raoul Petretta Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Petretta was subbed off 20 minutes into the Cincinnati-Toronto game because of a lower-body injury, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

This is not the first time in 2025's first half for which Petretta suffered a lower-body injury. He suffered one in February, and the earlier problem caused him to sit out three games. Ideally for Petretta, that will not be the case in May, though he has barely several days to recover before Toronto FC's subsequent matchup, currently scheduled for Saturday at CF Montreal. Against the Cincinnati club, Petretta logged one tackle, which he won.