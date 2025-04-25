Fantasy Soccer
Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Late call against Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Guerreiro (undisclosed) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Mainz, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "Rapha is also struggling with some problems, nothing serious. But we have to wait and see."

Guerreiro will be a late decision for Saturday's game as he is dealing with minor problems. That said, his potential absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup much since he has started only three of his last six appearances.

