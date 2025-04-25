Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Late call against Mainz

Guerreiro (undisclosed) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Mainz, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "Rapha is also struggling with some problems, nothing serious. But we have to wait and see."

