Raphael Guerreiro News: Single shot in win
Guerreiro had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monchengladbach.
Guerreiro took a single shot during Saturday's match, a quiet all-around performance for the midfielder. Still he has slotted in a variety of roles throughout the campaign and continues to be a nice producer. The main limitation for Guerreiro is his inability to find consistent minutes in the starting XI.
