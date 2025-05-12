Raphael Guerreiro News: Single shot in win

Guerreiro had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monchengladbach.

Guerreiro took a single shot during Saturday's match, a quiet all-around performance for the midfielder. Still he has slotted in a variety of roles throughout the campaign and continues to be a nice producer. The main limitation for Guerreiro is his inability to find consistent minutes in the starting XI.