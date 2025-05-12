Fantasy Soccer
Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro News: Single shot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Guerreiro had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monchengladbach.

Guerreiro took a single shot during Saturday's match, a quiet all-around performance for the midfielder. Still he has slotted in a variety of roles throughout the campaign and continues to be a nice producer. The main limitation for Guerreiro is his inability to find consistent minutes in the starting XI.

