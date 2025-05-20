Fantasy Soccer
Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro News: Versatile option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Guerreiro played 23 times (19 starts) adding four goals and three assists in the Bundesliga.

Guerreiro showed his value in a variety of positions throughout the campaign, starting at both full-back spots and as a midfielder and even a winger at times. The ability Guerreiro has going forward makes him an important part of the team, even if he's unlikely to be an everyday starter.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich
