Raphael Guerreiro News: Versatile option
Guerreiro played 23 times (19 starts) adding four goals and three assists in the Bundesliga.
Guerreiro showed his value in a variety of positions throughout the campaign, starting at both full-back spots and as a midfielder and even a winger at times. The ability Guerreiro has going forward makes him an important part of the team, even if he's unlikely to be an everyday starter.
