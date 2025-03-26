Raphinha Injury: Not available for Thursday

Raphinha will not be included in the squad for Thursday's clash against Osasuna since he will need some days to recover after a long flight back from his national team, coach Hansi Flick said in the press conference. "Raphinha has a long flight and it's not the best way to recover. He will not be part of the team tomorrow."

Raphinha will not be available for Thursday's game but will likely recover from his long flight back from international duty to be ready for Sunday's clash against Girona. Fermin Lopez will replace him on the left wing against Osasuna on Thursday.