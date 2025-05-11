Raphinha News: Nets eventual winning goals

Raphinha scored two goals to go with six shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 4-3 win over Real Madrid.

Raphinia saw a third straight game with a goal Sunday, as he saw one in each of his last two outings. He would score his first goal in the 34th minute before another in the 45th minute, leading to the club's eventual win. He now has 18 goals and nine assists in 33 league appearances this season.