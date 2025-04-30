Raphinha News: Records assist

Raphinha assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Milan.

Raphinha saw a solid day Wednesday as Barcelona carved out numerous chances against Inter, registering two chances created, five shots and eight crosses in the draw. However, his best moment came in the 38th minute, providing an assist to Ferran Torres. This brings him to a huge achievement this UCL season, now having registered 20 goal contributions in 13 UCL play this season. He would also nearly grab a goal, with his shot striking the crossbar before hitting the back of Yan Sommer and bouncing in the net, with the goal being credited to Sommer via own-goal.