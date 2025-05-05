Raphinha News: Scores vs. Valladolid

Raphinha scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Valladolid.

Raphinha came off the bench in this game and didn't need a lot of time to leave his mark, as he took advantage of a rebound and buried a shot past Andre Ferreira just nine minutes into the second half. Raphinha has netted 16 goals and nine assists in league play this season, and he figures to play a big role for Barca in their matchup against Inter Milan on Tuesday in the UCL as well.