Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raphinha headshot

Raphinha News: Scores vs. Valladolid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Raphinha scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Valladolid.

Raphinha came off the bench in this game and didn't need a lot of time to leave his mark, as he took advantage of a rebound and buried a shot past Andre Ferreira just nine minutes into the second half. Raphinha has netted 16 goals and nine assists in league play this season, and he figures to play a big role for Barca in their matchup against Inter Milan on Tuesday in the UCL as well.

Raphinha
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now