Raphinha News: Two corners in 2-0 win

Raphinha generated one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Espanyol.

Raphinha continued his role as Barcelona's main set-piece taker with two corners bringing him up to 172 for the year, with Pedri the next highest on 37. In total, this season he has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists to bring him to 27 goal involvements this season.