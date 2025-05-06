Fantasy Soccer
Raphinha News: Two shots, one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Raphinha scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Inter Milan.

Raphinha's two shots were part of the same sequence with just under a few minutes before regulation ended. The attacking midfielder's first shot was right at Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Fortunately for Raphinha, the saved shot came back to him, and he did not waste his second opportunity. Had it not been for Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi, Inter's third and fourth goalscorers, Raphinha's goal would have been the game winner. Instead, for the 2024-25 Champions League, he will go home with 13 goals and eight assists in 14 appearances.

