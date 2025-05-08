Rasmus Hojlund News: Adds one late goal

Hojlund scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 4-1 win over Athletic.

Hojlund scored United's third goal in the 85th minute, capitalizing on a cross from Amad Diallo. He was active throughout the match making intelligent runs and pressing the opposition defense. Hojlund's goal was his 10th of the season across all competitions slightly under what people expected from him. That said, he will aim to build on his recent performance since he has scored two goals in his last three starts across all competitions. His next chance to contribute will come against West Ham on Sunday.