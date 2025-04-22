Rasmus Hojlund News: Continues to struggle

Hojlund recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton.

Hojlund's less-than-stellar season continued on Sunday against Wolves. In 70 minutes played, the Danish international did not have a single shot on target, created zero chances, and lost eight of his ten duels. Hojlund has just three goals and zero assists in this year's Premier League campaign, and has not scored since March 16. He may not make it into the starting 11 against Bournemouth on Sunday.