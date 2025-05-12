Rasmus Hojlund News: Six shots in defeat

Hojlund registered six shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

He scored in his previous Premier League match against Bournemouth but was unable to find a way past Alphonse Areola, who was able to match up to his two shots on target. This was the most shots he has taken in any match this season in all competitions.