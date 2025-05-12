Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rasmus Hojlund headshot

Rasmus Hojlund News: Six shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Hojlund registered six shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Hojlund attempted six shots in Man United's 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford. He scored in his previous Premier League match against Bournemouth but was unable to find a way past Alphonse Areola, who was able to match up to his two shots on target. This was the most shots he has taken in any match this season in all competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now