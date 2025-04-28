Rasmus Hojlund News: Steals point with late strike

Hojlund scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Hojlund scored from his only shot on target Sunday to steal a point for United in the dying minutes of the game. Apart from the goal, the Red's lead striker had a quiet game engaging in six duels and winning three of them. From 29 appearances (20 starts) he has now netted four, it had been five EPL showings since his last strike.