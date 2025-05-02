Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Good to go Sunday
Kristensen (strain) is fully fit and available for Sunday's trip to Mainz, according to manager Dino Toppmoller.
Kristensen has been training throughout the week and is fully fit for Sunday's clash. The defender missed a clash with Leipzig due to the strain, but in the end it didn't prove to be a major issue. Kristensen has been a frequent starter when fit and could be in for his normal role Sunday.
