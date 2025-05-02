Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rasmus Kristensen headshot

Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Kristensen (strain) is fully fit and available for Sunday's trip to Mainz, according to manager Dino Toppmoller.

Kristensen has been training throughout the week and is fully fit for Sunday's clash. The defender missed a clash with Leipzig due to the strain, but in the end it didn't prove to be a major issue. Kristensen has been a frequent starter when fit and could be in for his normal role Sunday.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now