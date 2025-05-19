Rasmus Kristensen News: Goal, assist in win

Kristensen scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Kristensen ended the Bundesliga campaign on a brilliant note with a goal and assist. The right-back had a mixed season in role and form, but he caught fire in the final three matches. Frankfurt have already secured a permanent move for the right-back, who was brilliant throughout his loan spell from Leeds.