Rasmus Kristensen

Rasmus Kristensen News: Starting against Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Kristensen (strain) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash with Mainz.

Kristensen has returned straight into the initial squad after missing only one game due to the injury. He's expected to feature as a wing-back, a position in which he could rack up a few crosses, but perhaps he'll remain more reliable for his league averages of 4.6 duels won and 2.0 tackles per game. His comeback to the starting lineup leaves Nnamdi Collins among the substitutes this time.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt

